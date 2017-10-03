Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Set For UFC 218 on Dec. 2

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar finally have a date.

Holloway will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Frankie Edgar on Dec. 2. The title bout will take place inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It’ll serve as the main event of UFC 218.

The announcement was made on ESPN’s SportsCenter (via Brett Okamoto’s Twitter account):

Breaking, via @SportsCenter: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar official as UFC 218 headliner on Dec. 2 in Detroit. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 4, 2017

Holloway won the undisputed 145-pound gold when he stopped Jose Aldo in enemy territory. “Blessed” is riding an 11-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Aug. 2013.

Edgar has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. In that span, he’s defeated the likes of Chad Mendes, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, and Yair Rodriguez. This will be his second featherweight title shot, third if you count his interim title opportunity.