Max Holloway Wonders if Conor McGregor Will Return After Mayweather Fight

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Max Holloway
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor possibly getting set to challenge Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring, interim featherweight champ Max Holloway wonders if “Mystic Mac” will ever return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

With McGregor likely set to make a boat-load of cash once he steps into the squared circle against “Money”, Holloway thinks McGregor should be proud of his past achievements but doesn’t see him as being relevant as it pertains to the current 145-pound landscape:

“Would you guys come back to MMA after a fight like that?” Holloway asked.

“Conor should be proud,” he said. “He was the champ. He should hold his belt high. At the end of the day, he’s the 2015 champ. This is two years later, and he never once talked about defending the 145-pound belt ever. Not ever.

“He talked about defending the (lightweight belt) more than he talked about defending the (featherweight belt). It’s time to move on from this chapter of life, guys. We’re not going to tell Lebron (James), ‘Hey, Lebron, you can’t show your three rings – that was three years ago.’ No, be proud; you won it. But you’ve got to play again to hold this championship, and (McGregor) is not doing that.”

Aug 23, 2014; Tulsa, OK, USA; Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Clay Collard (blue gloves) in a Featherweight Bout, Holloway after victory at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Holloway knows McGregor is not one to retain titles, as he is instead more focused on tackling the next goal. If McGregor ever would like to return to 145 pounds, however, Holloway is ready to avenge his last loss under the UFC banner to the Irishman:

“He’s always looking over the fence,” Holloway said of the UFC lightweight champ. “Looking for better stuff. We’re grateful for the fans he brought in, but at the end of the day, his fans love him for that – they’re always looking for the next big thing.

“My fans, they want to see me be the king, and they want to see me conquer, and they want to see me defend my throne, and that’s not what he is. I think people need to move on from that already, especially for the (145-pound division).

“If he wants to come back after his fight, (UFC President) Dana White knows my number. We can get it done. But after getting so many meals like that, you (wonder) if he’ll ever fight again.”

Holloway is set to unify his interim featherweight title with UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 212 on June 3rd from Brazil.

H/T MMA Junkie for the transcriptions

Latest MMA News

Oscar De La Hoya: Boxing Won’t Recover From McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
Plenty of people are excited for the possibility that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could fight inside the boxing ring - Oscar De La...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Wonders if Conor McGregor Will Return After Mayweather Fight

0
With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor possibly getting set to challenge Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring, interim featherweight champ Max Holloway wonders if...

Jose Aldo: Conor McGregor Turned Down a Rematch With Me

0
Jose Aldo doesn't think he'll ever get to avenge his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor. The pair met in the main event of UFC 194...
video

Why UFC Fight Night 109’s Main Event is Important to Alexander Gustafsson (Editorial)

0
Alexander Gustafsson faces a stiff test this coming Sunday afternoon, taking on Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 109. And it...

Angela Magana Goes Off on Cyborg: “You F*cked up, Big Time”

0
After being punched in the face by Cris Cyborg this past weekend at the UFC's Fighter Retreat in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight Angela Magana...

Robbie Lawler: Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t Want to Fight Me

0
Robbie Lawler's tear as UFC welterweight champion may be over, but he's ready to get back into the Octagon and knock people out again. Lawler's...
video

Combate 15 Will Feature Rodrigo Vargas vs. Danny Ramirez From Mexico City

0
Combate Americas returns to Mexico City for Combate 15, as Rodrigo Vargas takes on Danny Ramirez in the main event. The card will go down...
video

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Will Air in Select Movie Theaters

0
Fans unable to get to Madison Square Garden for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva can still experience the event in a different atmosphere as...
Ben Askren

Ben Askren on Agilan Thani: ‘I Don’t Think He’s at my Level’

0
Ben Askren doesn't believe Agilan Thani poses much of a threat to his ONE welterweight title. Askren defends his championship against Thani inside the Singapore Indoor...
Matt Brown

Matt Brown on Coaching: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’ve Taken a Day Off’

0
When Matt Brown isn't competing, he's enjoying his time coaching other fighters. Brown has had quite the mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was a...
Load more