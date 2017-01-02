Max Holloway Won’t ‘Wait Around’ For Jose Aldo, Wants Frankie Edgar

We’re almost a full month removed from UFC 206. The event was headlined by an interim featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis. “Blessed” was too much for “Showtime” and earned a third round TKO win to capture the belt.

It looked as if current 145-pound champion Jose Aldo would meet Holloway in a unification bout at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. Holloway’s swollen foot put a dent in those plans. The war of words is well documented between both men. Holloway has started a “Where’s Jose Waldo?” campaign, while Aldo has said the interim champ is “acting like a punk.”

“Blessed” appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and said if Aldo decides to fight for the interim lightweight title instead of the unification bout, he isn’t going to wait for him:

“I’m not going to wait around. I’ll defend the interim title 10 times if I have to.”

Holloway hasn’t been shy in letting people know he’ll fight anyone in his division. One fighter that jumps out to him is former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

“I want to fight Edgar. I’d love to fight Edgar. I’d take that fight in a heartbeat. Former champion, back on his win streak, he fought Aldo, and if I can do my thing and win the fight convincingly, (I will) prove to people (I deserve the belt). I’m not trying to race through the division; I’m trying to clean out the division.”

“Blessed” heard ramblings of Aldo claiming he’d fight for an interim title until Khabib Nurmagomedov turned it down. Holloway isn’t convinced Aldo would’ve showed up for the fight.

“He has a better chance of showing up to a soccer game. So next contract, I’m going to tell them, put (on Aldo’s contract that) you’re playing at a soccer game, but you need to show up to make this weight. He’s going to show up that way. When he signs a contract, I have a better chance of winning on red or black than him showing up to the fight.”