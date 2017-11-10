Max Holloway’s Manager Names 4 Potential Replacements for Edgar

With Frankie Edgar unfortunately out of his UFC featherweight title clash against Max Holloway, the Hawaiian’s manager has named four possible replacements

UFC 218 has lost one of the fights of the year.

Holloway vs. Edgar was a bout true fight fans were eagerly anticipating, yet the former 155-pound champion requires surgery on a facial injury sustained in camp. Brian Butler-Au, Holloway’s manager, has ideas on who could step into camp:

“When you become the champ the right way, the division is cleaned out. Choices are limited but we’ll fight anyone. Cub [Swanson], [Brian] Ortega, [Tony] Ferguson, Conor [McGregor]. We’re just waiting on the call. Respect to Frankie Edgar who truly deserved this fight and wishing him a speedy recovery.”

According to MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani, Jose Aldo is the frontrunner for a bout with Holloway. The former dominant champion was blitzed by the Hawaiian at UFC 212, losing the 145-pound title in the process. Although being renowned as a fighter who is against taking last minute fights, this opportunity may be enough to change his stance: