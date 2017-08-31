Max Kellerman Says McGregor Has Exceptional Quality as a Fighter

Max Kellerman went from doubting Conor McGregor to giving him praise.

Kellerman went as far as to say McGregor wouldn’t land a glove on Floyd Mayweather. “Notorious” landed a number of clean shots and made his bout with “Money” more competitive than many were expecting. Even Kellerman was impressed.

On an episode of “First Take,” the boxing analyst gave McGregor his due (via Bloody Elbow):

“What we saw was Conor McGregor’s exceptional quality as a fighter on the one hand and Floyd Mayweather’s age secondarily. I don’t want to take any credit away from Conor, so I’m going to focus on that – but also Floyd at the age of 40 has to stop fighting.”

As far as Mayweather goes, Kellerman believes “Money” is walking away from the sport he has dominated in at the right time.

“There are a lot of young fighters, several at least, who would have knocked Floyd out on Saturday night. I know he wouldn’t have fought them the exact same way but that Floyd doesn’t go the distance with Terence Crawford, may not with Errol Spence. There are a bunch of young guys who would have beaten him up that night. That’s enough, he’s retiring at the perfect time.”