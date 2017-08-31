Max Kellerman Says McGregor Has Exceptional Quality as a Fighter

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Max Kellerman
Image Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Max Kellerman went from doubting Conor McGregor to giving him praise.

Kellerman went as far as to say McGregor wouldn’t land a glove on Floyd Mayweather. “Notorious” landed a number of clean shots and made his bout with “Money” more competitive than many were expecting. Even Kellerman was impressed.

On an episode of “First Take,” the boxing analyst gave McGregor his due (via Bloody Elbow):

“What we saw was Conor McGregor’s exceptional quality as a fighter on the one hand and Floyd Mayweather’s age secondarily. I don’t want to take any credit away from Conor, so I’m going to focus on that – but also Floyd at the age of 40 has to stop fighting.”

As far as Mayweather goes, Kellerman believes “Money” is walking away from the sport he has dominated in at the right time.

“There are a lot of young fighters, several at least, who would have knocked Floyd out on Saturday night. I know he wouldn’t have fought them the exact same way but that Floyd doesn’t go the distance with Terence Crawford, may not with Errol Spence. There are a bunch of young guys who would have beaten him up that night. That’s enough, he’s retiring at the perfect time.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Zach Freeman

Zach Freeman vs. Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 186

Zach Freeman and Saad Awad are set to clash soon. Freeman and Awad will do battle inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania...
video

UFC 218: Angela Magana Returns, Faces Amanda Cooper in December

Angela Magana, who made headlines earlier this year following her altercation with UFC female champion Cris Cyborg, will return to the Octagon for the...
video

UFC 215 Promo Video: ‘History Up For Grabs’

Both the UFC flyweight and female bantamweight titles will be on the line next Saturday night at UFC 215. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson...
video

UFC FIght Night 115’s Stefan Struve Excited to Fight in Netherlands

Stefan Struve was born in Beverwijk, Netherlands 29 years ago. This Saturday, he'll fight for just the second time since 2008 in his home country,...
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Rory MacDonald ‘Convinced’ Robbie Lawler Used Steroids Prior to Fight

Former UFC welterweight title contender Rory MacDonald is putting Robbie Lawler on blast. MacDonald, who hosted a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' on Thursday, believes former...
Load more