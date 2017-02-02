Jason “Mayhem” Miller Acquitted of Domestic Violence Charges

It seems Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s luck has finally taken a turn for the better. The ex-UFC fighter (and Ultimate Fighter coach, opposite Michael Bisping) has been found not guilty of all charges stemming from a domestic violence incident back in 2013. The acquittal was handed down in an Orange County courtroom Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ.

As part of his defense, Miller claimed that his accuser, ex-girlfriend Anna Stabile, actually attacked him, applying a choke he stated he had taught her. He would go on to criticize her legwork as “sloppy,” but regardless, it appears the jury accepted that he was at least defending himself.

This was far from Miller’s first run in with the law in recent years. In March of last year, he was arrested for vandalizing an Orange County Tattoo Parlor. A month prior, he was picked up on a DUI. And in 2014, he was involved in a bizarre standoff at his home with a SWAT team.

In terms of his fighting career, Miller was last seen at Venator FC 3 in May 2016, where he succumbed to a rear-naked choke in a bout against Mattia Schiavolin.