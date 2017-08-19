[WATCH] The Latest “All Access: Mayweather vs. ‘Animal’ McGregor”

Conor McGregor continues to pledge his intention to end his upcoming contest with Floyd Mayweather Jr. as soon as possible

“The Notorious” has made himself a megastar, in part, due to his ability to call how his fights will end.

His accuracy has been remarkable at times, but anyone who witnessed his second round submission defeat to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 will know that he has not always been on point. When it comes to his bout with Mayweather next Saturday, the Dublin-native will be hoping that his label of “Mystic Mac” stands up to its legend:

“‘Not a chance, not a hope, he’s not going to lay a glove, he’s going to get embarrassed, he’s going to get killed.’ My whole career I am always told I can’t do this, I can’t do that. I feel when someone tells you that you can’t do something, that’s when you must do something,” McGregor said.

“Floyd, he’s sparring 135-pound kids. You think that I am a 135-pound kid? I am a 170-pound Irish gorilla and I’m going to rip his head off and play football with it,” he added emphatically.

“You’re seeing an animal coming in here and destroying the whole game.”