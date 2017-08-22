Floyd Mayweather Confident That Conor McGregor Won’t Make Weight

The 40-year-old boxer is so sure that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will miss weight that he is counting on it making him a profit

Mayweather believes that McGregor is currently struggling to make weight just days away from stepping into the ring:

“Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now,” Mayweather recently told FightHype. “I think he’s 164, so he’s still got 10 pounds to go. I mean ya’ll get that extra money [ready] if you [McGregor] can’t make the weight. Get them extra millions ready, Dana!

“Or the UFC, get them extra millions ready, um, or somebody gotta pay a fine. But he gotta get that weight down. A true champion, you know, like I said before, a true champion is disciplined and very responsible. But, you know, we’ll see.”

Should McGregor fail to make 154 pounds, then Mayweather is set to benefit from a bonus which will be taken from McGregor’s fight purse. The Irishman has never had an issue with cutting weight in his UFC days, so it would be considered against character if he left it until the biggest night of his life to encounter issues with the scales.

Mayweather claims that McGregor making weight would be the better scenario for both men, but that the financial boost he will receive from “The Notorious” coming in heavier will also be welcomed:

“I don’t think he’s gonna make the weight. Even if he do make the weight, that’s even better. But if he don’t make the weight, we still gonna fight but it’s gonna be a heavy fine, I’ma get me that money!”