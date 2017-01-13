Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor Saga Officially Over?

Floyd “Money” Mayweather has confirmed that he will not be making a return to sport, effectively ending any chance of a crossover bout with Conor McGregor.

While exciting as a concept, there was never really a chance of a superfight between Mayweather and McGregor under the “Queensberry Rules”. The likelihood of any professional boxing association sanctioning a fight between the two would have been slim, to say the least. Nevertheless, the hype and exchanges between the two has served to raise the profile of both fighters in boxing and MMA, while keeping Mayweather’s name relevant in a period of inactivity. The welterweight last fought Andre Berto in September 2015, and is now focused on the promotion of other fighters, rather than protracting his impressive career.

Mayweather stated on Friday (courtesy of independent.co.uk):

“I’ve had my career.” “All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it would be an easy win for me. “But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote accomplish their dreams – and helping my children become the best people they can.’”

Mayweather has previously stated that he would not return for a final bout to break Rocky Marciano’s unbeaten record for less than $100m; “Money” also dismissed McGregor’s request of $100m to take him on inside the ring.

“I’m a businessman and I like making money but I’m retired now on my record of 49 and 0,” he added.

While it is not uncommon for sportsmen to change their minds on a whim, the most gifted boxer of his generation certainly appears convincing in his latest insistence that he is done. If what Mayweather says is in fact true, then MMA and boxing fans can rule out “TBE” meeting UFC star Conor McGregor in the “squared circle” any time soon.

“People with an interest in me coming back are not thinking of my health and my family. “There’s no point me no longer being the sharpest tool in the box but having more money. “And I look at how the great Muhammad Ali went on too long.”

Conor McGregor’s successful application for a boxing licence to fight in the state of California last month seemed to add weight to rumours of a fight, but it appears the remotest of possibilities in seeing the two biggest names in combat sports will not be facing off any time soon.