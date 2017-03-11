Mayweather Fight Happens in September, says Conor McGregor’s Close Friend

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Mayweather McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will square off in the ring in September according to reports involving Irish boxer Michael Conlon.

LA Times reporter Lance Pugmire has claimed that he has engaged in dialogue with Conlan recently, who confirms that both men will face off in what will surely be the highest grossing fight in combat sports history:

This latest news comes following comments from Mayweather Jr. stating that he is coming out of retirement to fight McGregor. While the timing of Pugmire’s tweet is consistent with Mayweather’s announcement, June would appear to be a little early for McGregor’s return with the birth of his first child set for May.

Michael Conlan is a good friend of McGregor and has trained with him in the past. “The Notorious” will even walk Conlan to the ring in his professional debut in Madison Square Garden next week.

This latest news represents progress on the “Billion Dollar Fight” following months of intense speculation and back and forth comments between the two men.

