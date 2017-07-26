Mayweather’s ‘Form Voltron’ Bodyguard Willing to do USADA Test

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Greg La Rosa admits that Conor McGregor’s steroid accusations got him a little heated.

La Rosa is one of the bodyguards on Floyd Mayweather’s team. After the infamous “form Voltron” incident at the Brooklyn press conference hyping up McGregor-Mayweather, La Rosa was peeved at being called a “juicehead.”

During an appearance on Submission Radio, La Rosa said he’s willing to take a drug test administered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) (via Bloody Elbow):

“So I think he walked away for a bit and then he came back and said some stuff to me like, ‘you’re on juice,’ and I told him right there, I said, ‘no, never.’ I said, ‘I’m not’. I said, ‘I’ll do a USADA test right now and I’ll bet you a hundred thousand dollars that I’m not,’ and he said, ‘yeah right, yeah right,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it right now, I’ll take the blood right after the show.’”

He went on to talk about the words he exchanged with McGregor on stage.

“And it kind of got him like, ‘no way’ and he said, I think he said something along the lines of, ‘this is a real body,’ or something. And then I just told him, I said, ‘you know what, when you’re standing next to me’, I said, ‘put on a shirt cause you’re embarrassing yourself standing next to me’. I figured it would just rattle him up a little bit. That’s all it is for me.”

