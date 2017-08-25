Mayweather Claims he Sent “Friend” Malignaggi into McGregor Camp

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims that he placed Paulie Malignaggi into Conor McGregor’s camp as a mole ahead of their fight on Saturday night

Malignaggi has featured heavily in the build up to Saturday’s bout between Mayweather and McGregor.

The former two weight world champion joined the UFC lightweight champion’s camp as a sparring partner, departing in controversial fashion when images from inside the camp were released. The culmination of the back and forth between Malignaggi and McGregor has some thinking that there may be a future bout in the pipeline between the New Yorker and the Irishman.

As we approach the bout between Mayweather and McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it appears that the controversy is not done yet. Malignaggi recently made an appearance at Mayweather’s gym. Both men appeared to be in good spirits, indicating that there may have been a purpose other than assisting McGregor in his preparations for “Money” – in fact, it was quite the opposite.

“Magic Man” can be even be heard referring to McGregor and his camp as “suckers” in the video, which you can view at the top of this page.