Floyd Mayweather Jr. Confident McGregor Fight is Almost Done

Mayweather allegedly told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that the bout with Conor McGregor was in the absolute final stages of being put together.

When reports broke on Monday of the mooted super fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.and UFC superstar Conor McGregor was close to being finalised, the anticipation of an announcement peaked.

While no official line has yet to be released by either man, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has provided information that fans may not have to wait much longer. stated that Floyd himself told him over the weekend that they were ‘very, very close’ to finalising a deal.

Conor McGregor cancelled a “meet and greet” scheduled for Friday in Dublin, Ireland to attend Las Vegas for an “unavoidable” event. This led to a litany of unsubstantiated claims that the trip was made to Mayweather’s hometown for the purposes of negotiating the much speculated bout.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is someone who is deemed to be close enough to Floyd Mayweather Jr. for his words to be considered legitimate. Smith spoke on Tuesday, substantiating claims that the fantasy match-up with McGregor is almost a reality:

“Floyd Mayweather was at the OKC Warriors game Saturday night and we spoke for a few minutes. It’s not finalised. There are details to be worked out. He did not confirm that a deal had been done as of yet, but as you know, I’ve known Floyd for years and he had a smile on his face and he said ‘we’re getting there. We’re getting very very close.”

And now we play the waiting game…