Mayweather is Risking Life’s Work Against McGregor – David Haye

By
Adam Haynes
-

Former two-weight world champion David Haye claims that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is putting it all on the line against Conor McGregor this Saturday

The much-anticipated “Money Fight” features one of the greatest boxers of all time in Mayweather, who will challenge UFC lightweight champion, and pro boxing debutant, McGregor.

While Haye echoed the general opinion that Mayweather should win the bout, he also added that the consequences of an upset would have huge ramifications for the man known as “Money”:

‘[He’s risking] Everything,” Haye told Sky Sports ahead of the bout in Las Vegas this weekend. “He could completely and utterly undo his amazing legacy that he’s built from since he was a young child.

If he gets beat by a guy who’s not even a boxer, for all those haters that he’s had over the years – and he’s had plenty of them – they can say, ‘I told you he was no good. He got beat by a mixed martial artist.’

So, he’s risking his life’s work. All that money, all those hundreds of millions won’t mean anything if he doesn’t have the respect of the masses.’

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor May Take UFC & Cage Warriors Belts to Ring

0
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor may walk out to battle against Floyd Mayweather Jr. with his five UFC and Cage Warriors belts in tow McGregor's...
Conor McGregor

Ferguson Says Conor McGregor Must Vacate to Fight Nate Diaz Again

0
Tony Ferguson believes that he and Conor McGregor is the best fight available when the Irishman returns to the UFC following his boxing bout...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee: ‘B*tch Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want to Fight’

0
UFC lightweight rising star Kevin Lee has claimed that #1 ranked contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is avoiding fights Lee, who will square off against Tony Ferguson...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Boxing’s Anthony Joshua Considering an ‘MMA Crossover Bout’

1
The heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist talks Mayweather vs. McGregor and a potential bout against a Mixed Martial Artist Having beaten former dominant...
Conor McGregor

Coach Kavanagh Doubts a Conor McGregor Homecoming Bout Will Ever Happen

0
Irish fans hoping to see UFC star Conor McGregor fight on home soil look set to be disappointed, if John Kavanagh is right about...
Load more