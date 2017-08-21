Mayweather is Risking Life’s Work Against McGregor – David Haye

Former two-weight world champion David Haye claims that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is putting it all on the line against Conor McGregor this Saturday

The much-anticipated “Money Fight” features one of the greatest boxers of all time in Mayweather, who will challenge UFC lightweight champion, and pro boxing debutant, McGregor.

While Haye echoed the general opinion that Mayweather should win the bout, he also added that the consequences of an upset would have huge ramifications for the man known as “Money”:

‘[He’s risking] Everything,” Haye told Sky Sports ahead of the bout in Las Vegas this weekend. “He could completely and utterly undo his amazing legacy that he’s built from since he was a young child.

If he gets beat by a guy who’s not even a boxer, for all those haters that he’s had over the years – and he’s had plenty of them – they can say, ‘I told you he was no good. He got beat by a mixed martial artist.’

So, he’s risking his life’s work. All that money, all those hundreds of millions won’t mean anything if he doesn’t have the respect of the masses.’