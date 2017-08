In the third episode of Mayweather-McGregor Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor checks out more of the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas ahead of his collision Saturday night with Floyd Mayweather.

Later, “Notorious” gets outfitted for the fight week, including making his grand arrival with Mayweather.

The behind-the-scenes video blog also offers up footage of a “scuffle” between Team McGregor and Team Mayweather, along with the confrontation of Paulie Palignaggi.