Mayweather vs McGregor: Dana White Says ‘No Deal’, According to TMZ Sports

Reports of a Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight may have no basis whatsoever if Dana White’s alleged response is true.

Monday night’s reports of an agreement of terms between both fighters sent the sporting world into a frenzy. Various rumors and stories have emerged, with many in direct contradiction to one another. McGregor has yet to deny that there is no fight on the cards, while Mayweather Jr. has confirmed that he is content in his retirement, before telling McGregor to sort his differences with the UFC if he truly wants the bout. Confusing…

TMZ Sports claimed on Wednesday that Dana White has had his say on the matter, and if reports are true, then fans looking forward to the fight between “The Notorious” and “Mayweather” should make alternative plans. The outlet claim that White unequivocally stated:

“There is no deal”.

With no official statement made by the UFC, observers can count on further developments to emerge soon. If the “Billion Dollar Fight” will go ahead or not is purely speculative at this point, for those who chose to ignore White’s alleged statement.