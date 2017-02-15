Mayweather vs McGregor: Dana White Says ‘No Deal’, According to TMZ Sports

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Reports of a Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight may have no basis whatsoever if Dana White’s alleged response is true.

Monday night’s reports of an agreement of terms between both fighters sent the sporting world into a frenzy. Various rumors and stories have emerged, with many in direct contradiction to one another. McGregor has yet to deny that there is no fight on the cards, while Mayweather Jr. has confirmed that he is content in his retirement, before telling McGregor to sort his differences with the UFC if he truly wants the bout. Confusing…

TMZ Sports claimed on Wednesday that Dana White has had his say on the matter, and if reports are true, then fans looking forward to the fight between “The Notorious” and “Mayweather” should make alternative plans. The outlet claim that White unequivocally stated:

“There is no deal”.

With no official statement made by the UFC, observers can count on further developments to emerge soon. If the “Billion Dollar Fight” will go ahead or not is purely speculative at this point, for those who chose to ignore White’s alleged statement.

LATEST NEWS

Holly Holm Appeals UFC 208 Loss Due to Germaine de Randamie’s Late Strikes

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Holly Holm is not taking her controversial UFC 208 loss laying down. This past Saturday night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its...

“I Just Have Confidence That Comes From My Big Ball Sack” – Conor McGregor

Adam Haynes -
0
McGregor is a fighter who is not short on confidence or originality, so questioning where his confidence comes from is bound to provoke an...

Frankie Edgar & Ricardo Lamas Agree to May Fight on Social Media

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Frankie Edgar and Ricardo Lamas have made the job of matchmakers over at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a little easier. Edgar was the first...

Aljamain Sterling on Decision Loss to Raphael Assuncao: ‘I Just Don’t Get it’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Aljamain Sterling has not gotten over his split decision loss to Raphael Assuncao. Late last month, Sterling fought Assuncao in a pivotal bout in terms...
video

Mayweather vs McGregor: Dana White Says ‘No Deal’, According to TMZ Sports

Adam Haynes -
0
Reports of a Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight may have no basis whatsoever if Dana White's alleged response is true. Monday night's reports of an...