Floyd Mayweather Tweet Mocks Conor McGregor’s Inferior Wealth

Floyd Mayweather has certainly not relented in his efforts to keep the flames of a potential bout with Conor McGregor alive, if the boxer’s latest tweet is anything to go by.

MMA’s #1 superstar [McGregor] has entertained similar jibes from the legendary boxer, who has not exactly offered anything fresh behind his insults.

Mayweather’s tweet posted on Thursday (below) appears to mock Dana White’s $25 million offer to fight “The Notorious” last week, and compared his own net worth to McGregor’s. “Money” also stated that he believes McGregor is only worth a fraction of the $25 million he was also offered by White:

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

Mayweather, obviously capitalizing on Google’s inaccurate (yet numerically relevant) account of McGregor’s wealth, will surely know that the Irishman is worth a lot more than the figure he has mocked.

Forbes, for example, have McGregor’s income in 2016 as $22 million. Mayweather’s income in a year of inactivity [2016] inside the ropes came in at a not-too-shabby $44 million, according to Forbes.

Whether this is a PR campaign designed at keeping “TBE” a relevant name in the media or not, this latest chapter in the war of words is probably its most mediocre yet. No response has been heard from the McGregor camp, yet this will certainly not be the last we hear of this ongoing debacle.