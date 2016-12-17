Mayweather Offers $10,000 For Best Caption Of McGregor After UFC Loss To Diaz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor definitely have people talking. That much is clear.

The official UFC On FOX YouTube channel recently added the above video, looking at the recent social media entry made by Floyd Mayweather regarding “The Notorious” two-weight UFC World Champion.

Mayweather took to Instagram this week where he posted McGregor laying down after being defeated by Nate Diaz in their first fight inside the Octagon. He offered $10,000 to fans who can come up with the best caption of the shot of McGregor laid out after a loss.

“CAPTION THIS!,” wrote Mayweather on the Instagram post (see below). “Best caption wins $10,000.00. The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec 19. Stay tuned ! #TMT.”