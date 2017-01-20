Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao ‘Will Fight Conor McGregor’

Fans finding the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor debacle tiring now have another boxer vying to take on Conor McGregor in Filipino ring legend and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

“Pac Man” made the claim that he would take on “The Notorious” with Fox Sports, recently. Pacquiao has casually agreed to take on the UFC superstar. The man who lost a decision to Floyd Mayweather in 2015’s “Fight of the Century” confirmed that he would be willing to meet him in the ring, despite having never even seen footage of him as a boxer. The devastating soutpaw explicitly ruled out meeting McGregor in MMA rules:

“In boxing? In boxing [I would fight McGregor] but not in the UFC, just boxing,” Pacquiao said. “I didn’t see footage of Conor sparring,” Pacquiao said. “But if we are talking about Conor McGregor and boxing, it’s different. Boxing is different than MMA.”

News of Pacquiao involving himself into the MMA mix is bound to interest Floyd Mayweather, considering the wealth of publicity “Money” has amassed since declaring himself open to contract negotiations for a fight. Mayweather went as far as to make an offer to the Irishman for a superfight recently, yet the finances were deemed unacceptable by McGregor’s camp. Likewise, Dana White’s counter offer to the 49-0 star was laughed off.

It is no secret that Pacquiao is hoping to capitalize on a second fight with Mayweather, having amassed a giant sum for their first fight in 2015. A fight between Mayweather and the greatest Asian boxer of all time looks more likely than a crossover bout featuring any of the two with “The Pride of Ireland”.