Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to The Latest Conor McGregor Trash Talk

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Floyd Mayweather Jr. addresses comments made by Conor McGregor, in which the Irishman promises to knock out the boxing legend.

“TBE”, or “The Best Ever” for those unaware of the fighter’s self-appointed initialism, has responded to UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s promise that he will knock out the 49-0 defensive master.

McGregor made a public appearance at Madison Square Garden walking fellow Irishman (and boxing Olympian) Michael Conlan to the ring of his professional boxing debut earlier this month. It is fair to say that McGregor did not waste the opportunity to promote the potential bout with Mayweather.

The Irishman channelled his inner Muhammad Ali, stating he would ‘shock the world’ when meeting Floyd, in dialogue reminiscent of Ali’s (then known as Cassius Clay) famous speech upon beating the heavily favored Sonny Liston in 1964 in Florida.

Mayweather, considered an overwhelming favorite over “The Notorious” should a boxing bout come to fruition, responded just how most would expect.

Check out the video above (via Fight Hype).

LATEST NEWS

Megan Anderson Crowned Undisputed Invicta FC Featherweight Champion

0
Megan Anderson can now call herself the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion. Back in Jan. 2017, Anderson finished Charmaine Tweet in the second round to...
UFC 210

Misha Cirkunov Picks Daniel Cormier to Edge Out Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in Close Contest

0
Misha Cirkunov may very well one day be in line to challenge for the title which will be contested by Daniel Cormier and Anthony...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader: ‘I Don’t Think Too Many People Can B*tch About’ Immediate Title Shot

0
Ryan Bader doesn't believe many people would take issue with him getting an immediate shot at the Bellator light heavyweight title. A title bout between...
video

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to The Latest Conor McGregor Trash Talk

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. addresses comments made by Conor McGregor, in which the Irishman promises to knock out the boxing legend. "TBE", or "The Best Ever" for...
Reza Madadi

Reza Madadi Eyeing Retirement Fight in Stockholm

0
The end appears to be near for Reza Madadi's professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With 19 professional MMA bouts and a record of 14-5,...