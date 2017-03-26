Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to The Latest Conor McGregor Trash Talk

Floyd Mayweather Jr. addresses comments made by Conor McGregor, in which the Irishman promises to knock out the boxing legend.

“TBE”, or “The Best Ever” for those unaware of the fighter’s self-appointed initialism, has responded to UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s promise that he will knock out the 49-0 defensive master.

McGregor made a public appearance at Madison Square Garden walking fellow Irishman (and boxing Olympian) Michael Conlan to the ring of his professional boxing debut earlier this month. It is fair to say that McGregor did not waste the opportunity to promote the potential bout with Mayweather.

The Irishman channelled his inner Muhammad Ali, stating he would ‘shock the world’ when meeting Floyd, in dialogue reminiscent of Ali’s (then known as Cassius Clay) famous speech upon beating the heavily favored Sonny Liston in 1964 in Florida.

Mayweather, considered an overwhelming favorite over “The Notorious” should a boxing bout come to fruition, responded just how most would expect.

Check out the video above (via Fight Hype).