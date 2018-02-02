Mayweather & Showtime Meeting to Discuss Potential UFC Move

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet with Showtime Sports executives, including vice president Stephen Espinoza, to discuss the next step of his career. Mayweather had confirmed that his record-breaking win over UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in August would be his last hurrah in the sport of boxing, yet has indicated that he would be up for a move to MMA.

While the prospect of seeing the finest boxer of his generation walking towards the Octagon in 4 oz gloves is a tad hard unrealistic, the potential money to be made from such an endeavor is undoubtedly something to consider.

Mayweather has stoked the fires regarding a potential rematch with McGregor over the past week or so. “Money” took things one step further with a promotional video for Irish bookmakers Paddy Power, sensationally indicating that there is a chance of him pursuing a bout inside the cage.

With no one in the sport of MMA anywhere near the draw of McGregor, there is little doubt that a fight with the Irishman would be an inevitability, should the unthinkable happen. According to Showtime vice president Stephen Espinoza, August’s “Money Fight” between Mayweather and McGregor proved that nothing can be ruled out where the 40-year-old is involved. Discussions between the boxing legend and Showtime will also include the option to move into MMA:

“It will be a topic of conversation,” Espinoza told TMZ. “Well nobody thought that Mayweather vs McGregor was a realistic thing so I’ve learned not to question what Floyd is capable of putting it off. There’s a chance. Whatever he puts his mind to he sort of wills it to happen. He willed the McGregor fight to happen. If he wills it to happen it will happen.”

Mayweather, who is 40-years-old and not known to have any credible experience in a discipline other than boxing, is not likely to follow through with threats to move into MMA.

However, where there is “Money” involved…