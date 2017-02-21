Floyd Mayweather Sr. in Disbelief at Poor Quality of McGregor’s Boxing

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a video in which he spars with an unnamed opponent inside the walls of SBG in Dublin, Ireland

If the video is an indication of the level of McGregor’s preparations for a potential boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Sr, then the UFC lightweight champion of the world has a lot of work to do, according to Floyd Mayweather Sr.

The father of the 49-0 ring legend was an accomplished boxer himself, and also trained world champions such as Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Chad Dawson and (Muhammad Ali’s daughter) Layla Ali. Mayweather Sr. knows boxing, and sent a message to “The Notorious” that he should think of reconsidering a stint in “The Sweet Science”:

“His boxing skills is nothing. I’d beat his ass myself. I’m not impressed at all. And if my son decides he don’t want to do it, I’ll take it over, I’ll do it. And beat his ass. I guarantee you, I would beat his ass” said mayweather sr. “If this the way he fight now, I would beat his ass. He can’t whoop me with that right there. And I’m a 63 year old man. “All he did is do the same damn thing, and throw the same damn punch over and over”

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Sr. is a fight which would be a little harder for many to get excited about. For those who see absolutely no way that the Irishman could beat Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring, it probably makes just about as much sense.