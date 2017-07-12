Mayweather Sr. Dismisses Racism in Conor McGregor’s ‘Boy’ Remark

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. locked horns in front of a 20,000+ crowd last night at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles

Following an obligatory exchange of insults which preceded claims by both men of how they would fare in the bout, McGregor passed a comment which was not entirely well received by many observers.

While Mayweather was shadow boxing on stage for the cameras, McGregor quipped “dance for me, boy”. The comment was enough for McGregor to have sensed that he may have inadvertently made a racial faux pas and he quickly repeated the “dance for me” part with “Sir” added to the end of the sentence in place of “Boy”.

According to Mayweather’s father, who himself had a verbal back and forth with the UFC lightweight champion, there were no intended racial undertones to McGregor’s comment:

“Racist? I don’t know what that got to do with race,” Floyd Sr. told TMZ Sports following the press conference at Staples Center. “This is a boxing match. I don’t know what that got to do with no racists.”