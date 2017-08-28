Mayweather Sr. Slams a “Pathetic” Conor McGregor Performance

By
Adam Haynes
-

Floyd Mayweather Sr. was far from impressed with the level of competition Conor McGregor brought into the ring against his son on Saturday night

Mayweather Sr. and McGregor did engage in a few exchanges of their own prior to the “Money Fight”.

Following the first press conference for Mayweather and McGregor in Los Angeles, a visibly angry Mayweather Sr. got into a verbal spat with the UFC lightweight champion and came off worst. It is clear that the older Mayweather has not forgiven the Dublin-native for his stinging insults on that night.

When asked if he was impressed with McGregor’s performance, Mayweather Sr. did not hold back:

“No I wasn’t I ain’t ever seen anyone talk like the way he talked and then go out there and fight like that. I mean that was pathetic, the way he fought. All the illegal punches and stuff he did, hitting someone on the back of the head. Doing everything, I mean come on man. All that kind of stuff is crazy.”

“I’ll be honest with you. I ain’t saying nothing about him, he showed me no boxing, I ain’t seen nothing. Rabbit punches yes. I told my son in the corner that when he gets tired, he’s going to get real tired.”

Mayweather finished by giving a damning assessment of McGregor’s future in boxing:

“Let me tell you something. If he keeps fighting and doing that in boxing, somebody’s gonna kill him.”

