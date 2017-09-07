Mayweather vs. McGregor Breaks All Time PPV Record in UK

Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor was watched by a record breaking pay-per-view audience in the UK, it has been confirmed

The former record was set in English boxer Anthony Joshua’s bout with Ukranian legend Wladimir Klitschko back in March.

Sky Sports confirmed the numbers with Boxing News, stating that the UK’s all-time pay-per-view record had eclipsed the biggest fight of the year in Britain between the Olympian and the former dominant heavyweight champ:

“SKY SPORTS today told Boxing News that the Mayweather-McGregor event achieved in excess of 1m buys, and has broken the record set in April by Anthony Joshua’s titanic victory over Wladimir Klitschko. It also trumps the UK audience for Mayweather’s 2015 showdown with Manny Pacquiao.”

With all indicators pointing towards the fight surpassing the U.S record set by Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2015, it is hard to envisage any other fights in combat sports doing as well in the pay-per-view stakes for a long time.