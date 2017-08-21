Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 1): Training, Cars, & Golf Courses

The first episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has arrived.

On episode one, Conor McGregor is seen getting some work done in training. We also see Floyd Mayweather taking it easy with his team at Topgolf in Las Vegas. McGregor is then seen driving around and being greeted by fans. “Notorious” then has some fun with his team at Top Shot.

You can check out the description for episode one below:

“On Episode 1 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, Las Vegas’ two biggest names gear up for their monumental showdown. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to perfect his skills in the gym, as his coaches talk glove size and Game of Thrones. Twelve-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and his team come out swinging at Topgolf, while McGregor’s camp works on precision at Top Shot. Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor super welterweight fight taking place Saturday, August 26, live on Pay-Per-View.”