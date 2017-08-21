Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 1): Training, Cars, & Golf Courses

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The first episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has arrived.

On episode one, Conor McGregor is seen getting some work done in training. We also see Floyd Mayweather taking it easy with his team at Topgolf in Las Vegas. McGregor is then seen driving around and being greeted by fans. “Notorious” then has some fun with his team at Top Shot.

You can check out the description for episode one below:

“On Episode 1 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, Las Vegas’ two biggest names gear up for their monumental showdown. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to perfect his skills in the gym, as his coaches talk glove size and Game of Thrones. Twelve-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and his team come out swinging at Topgolf, while McGregor’s camp works on precision at Top Shot. Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor super welterweight fight taking place Saturday, August 26, live on Pay-Per-View.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Chris Algieri: Mayweather Has Enough Power to Stop McGregor

0
Former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri is weighing in on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will...
video

Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 1): Training, Cars, & Golf Courses

0
The first episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has arrived. On episode one, Conor McGregor is seen getting some work done in training. We also...
Alexander Gustafsson

Gustafsson Denies Rumors That Rematch With Jones is in The Works

0
Alexander Gustafsson has denied rumors that he is in negotiations to have a rematch with Jon Jones. Jones recently recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Picks Floyd Mayweather to Defeat ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor

0
Cris Cyborg admires what Conor McGregor has done for mixed martial arts, but she feels he'll be outmatched on Aug. 26. McGregor and Floyd Mayweather...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather NAC

NAC Executive: Approving McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t About Money

0
The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director insists that approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn't about the money. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor...
Load more