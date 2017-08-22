Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 2): The Fighters Greet Fans

Episode two of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is here.

In the second episode, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather greet their fans. We also see Mayweather showcasing the potential mouthpieces he’ll wear for the fight on Aug. 26. McGregor brings his baby to a workout session inside the UFC Performance Institute and Mayweather unwinds at the skating rink.

You can peep the description for episode two of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded below:

“On Episode 2 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor signs a fan’s cast before enjoying another hard sparring session in the boxing ring. McGregor’s performance draws praise from both coach John Kavanagh and referee Joe Cortez, who was part of the Irishman’s camp. Twelve-time boxing champion Floyd Mayweather courts his fans at a Mayweather vs. McGregor pop-up shop and reviews some possible high-style mouthpieces for Saturday night. McGregor brings his baby to work with him at the UFC Performance Institute, where he checks out the made-for-adults nap room. Then Vegas local Mayweather makes his weekly trip to a skating rink to unwind. Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor super welterweight fight taking place Saturday, August 26, live on Pay-Per-View.”