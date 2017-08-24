Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 4): The Final Press Conference

Episode four of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has rolled out.

Speaking of rolls, Conor McGregor is seen being driven along with his wife and son to the final press conference before his showdown with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. The car of course was a Rolls-Royce.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White then arrives at the location of the presser followed by Mayweather. The two share a laugh before McGregor makes his arrival. We are then shown highlights from the press conference. The episode ends with Mayweather wrapping up his time at the gym.

Below is a description for the fourth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded:

