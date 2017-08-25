Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 5): Day Before Weigh-Ins

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The fifth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has rolled out.

On this episode, Mayweather does a media session, while McGregor preps in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. After a quick relaxing session in the pool, McGregor is greeted by UFC President Dana White.

Check out the description for the fifth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor below:

“On Episode 5 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, Floyd “Money” Mayweather does more media as the “Fight of the Century” draws nearer. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to prepare for victory in the company’s Performance Institute and gets a visit from UFC President Dana White. At the Mayweather estate in Las Vegas, the twelve-time world boxing champion offers a peek at his car, memorabilia and watch collections. Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor super welterweight fight taking place Saturday, August 26, live on Pay-Per-View.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Jason Parillo

Parillo: Mayweather Has Too Much Boxing Experience For McGregor

Longtime coach Jason Parillo isn't giving Conor McGregor much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather. Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Mayweather inside...
Mayweather vs. McGregor Embeddedvideo

Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 5): Day Before Weigh-Ins

The fifth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has rolled out. On this episode, Mayweather does a media session, while McGregor preps in the Ultimate...
Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani Reveals The Turning Point of His MMA Career

Chidi Njokuani's rise has taken many by surprise. Njokuani will clash with former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov tonight (Aug. 25). "Chidi Bang Bang" could...
Georgi Karakhanyan Bellator 182

Bellator 182 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Aug. 25) at 7 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 182. Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 182...
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Shevchenko Says Bad Weight Cut is Why Nunes Pulled Out of UFC 213

Valentina Shevchenko still doesn't believe that Amanda Nunes' UFC 213 pullout was due to sinusitis. "Bullet" was set to meet Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting...
Load more