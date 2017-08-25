Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 5): Day Before Weigh-Ins

The fifth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has rolled out.

On this episode, Mayweather does a media session, while McGregor preps in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. After a quick relaxing session in the pool, McGregor is greeted by UFC President Dana White.

Check out the description for the fifth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor below:

“On Episode 5 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, Floyd “Money” Mayweather does more media as the “Fight of the Century” draws nearer. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to prepare for victory in the company’s Performance Institute and gets a visit from UFC President Dana White. At the Mayweather estate in Las Vegas, the twelve-time world boxing champion offers a peek at his car, memorabilia and watch collections. Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor super welterweight fight taking place Saturday, August 26, live on Pay-Per-View.”