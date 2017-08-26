Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-in Day

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The final episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has arrived.

Episode six revolves around weigh-in day. The episode begins with a swarm of Conor McGregor fans waiting outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor arrives and enjoys time with his son and girlfriend.

Floyd Mayweather is then seen backstage having his blood pressure checked. Fans then start packing the T-Mobile arena to see the two men weigh in and face off. After the weigh-ins wrapped up, McGregor said Mayweather “looks like sh*t.”

Check out the description for the final episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded below:

"On Episode 6 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, fans pack T-Mobile Arena, and headliners Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather arrive with their entourages. After being checked out by the commission backstage, the megastars hit the scale for the official weigh-in and then face off in one final, intense staredown before the next day's superfight. Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor super welterweight fight taking place Saturday, August 26, live on Pay-Per-View."

