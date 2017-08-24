Mayweather vs. McGregor is a Fight & Not a Boxing Match – Dana White

UFC President Dana White believes that observers are failing to recognize one key point ahead of Saturday’s upcoming bout between Mayweather and McGregor

This is not going to follow the patterns of a regular boxing match.

White spoke to the media at Wednesday’s final press conference ahead of the big fight and claimed that critics of McGregor will need to have their excuses in check ahead of what he believes will be a convincing win for the Irishman (via MMAFighting):

“The thing about shocking the boxing world is that the boxing world is saying dumb stuff like, ‘This guy doesn’t even belong in there and he doesn’t have any chance,’” White said. “A guy who hits as hard as Conor McGregor absolutely has a chance. And when he knocks Floyd Mayweather out on Saturday, they’re all going to say, ‘Floyd was too old and this and that.’ They’ll have a whole different set of excuses.”

To White, Mayweather vs. McGregor is not simply a boxing match. In contrast, the bout will be more of a fight than a tactical exchange:

“Everybody thinks that he’s going to go in there and and he’s boxing the best boxer — he’s not boxing anybody,” White said. “This is under boxing rules, but you better believe this is going to be a fight. This isn’t going to be a boxing match, this is going to be a fight. When you’re in boxing, you throw a jab, a right hand or a hook or a hook to the body comes behind it. None of that stuff is going to be coming. Floyd is the master of knowing what comes next and he’s the best defensive fighter. Those aren’t the same patterns that are going to come from Conor McGregor. It’s going to be completely different.

“Conor doesn’t just have to hit him on the chin. He’s going to hit him on the elbows, he’s going to hit him on the shoulders, he’s going to hit him all over his arms, the side of the head, the side of his gloves. He’s on 29-year-old legs. Floyd’s on almost 41-year-old legs, and anybody who’s been 41 knows what that’s like. Conor is the bigger, stronger man who will apply pressure, hit him with hard punches, he will eventually catch him and he will knock him out.”