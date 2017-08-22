Mayweather vs. McGregor: Official Fight Card and Bout Order

The highly anticipated “Money Fight” between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor takes place this Saturday, Aug. 26

The bout will take place at Las Vegas’ T Mobile Arena, featuring the two biggest names in their respective sports.

Check out the full bout order and schedule below:

Pay-Per-View Fight Card (PPV card can also be streamed on Showtime PPV, UFC TV, and PlayStation Store) – 9 PM ET

Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) vs Conor McGregor (0-0, 0 KO) – 12 round light middleweight (154 lbs) fight

Champion Gervonta Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) vs Francisco Fonseca (19-0, 13 KOs) – 12 round IBF junior lightweight (130 lbs) title fight

Champion Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) vs Badou Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs) – 12 round WBA regular light heavyweight (175 lbs) title fight

Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) vs Steve Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs) – 10 round cruiserweight (200 lbs) fight

Fox Fight Card | 7 PM ET – FOX one-hour Prefight Show – 6 PM ET

Yordenis Ugas (19-3, 9 KOs) vs Thomas Dulorme (24-2, 16 KOs) – 10 round welterweight (147 lbs) fight

Juan Heraldez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs Jose Miguel Borrego (13-0, 12 KOs) – 10 round junior welterweight (140 lbs) fight

Kevin Newman (7-1, 3 KOs) vs Antonio Hernandez (9-1, 2 KOs) – super middleweight (168 lbs) fight