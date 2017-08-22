Mayweather vs. McGregor: Official Fight Card and Bout Order

By
Adam Haynes
-

The highly anticipated “Money Fight” between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor takes place this Saturday, Aug. 26

The bout will take place at Las Vegas’ T Mobile Arena, featuring the two biggest names in their respective sports.

Check out the full bout order and schedule below:

Pay-Per-View Fight Card (PPV card can also be streamed on Showtime PPV, UFC TV, and PlayStation Store) – 9 PM ET

Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) vs Conor McGregor (0-0, 0 KO) – 12 round light middleweight (154 lbs) fight

Champion Gervonta Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) vs Francisco Fonseca (19-0, 13 KOs) – 12 round IBF junior lightweight (130 lbs) title fight

Champion Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) vs Badou Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs) – 12 round WBA regular light heavyweight (175 lbs) title fight

Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) vs Steve Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs) – 10 round cruiserweight (200 lbs) fight

Fox Fight Card | 7 PM ET – FOX one-hour Prefight Show – 6 PM ET

Yordenis Ugas (19-3, 9 KOs) vs Thomas Dulorme (24-2, 16 KOs) – 10 round welterweight (147 lbs) fight

Juan Heraldez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs Jose Miguel Borrego (13-0, 12 KOs) – 10 round junior welterweight (140 lbs) fight

Kevin Newman (7-1, 3 KOs) vs Antonio Hernandez (9-1, 2 KOs) – super middleweight (168 lbs) fight

