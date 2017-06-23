Mayweather’s Assistant Trainer Worried McGregor’s ‘Gonna do Something Crazy’

Floyd Mayweather’s assistant trainer is showing concern over potential antics from Conor McGregor.

For McGregor and Mayweather, there is no bigger fight than the one on Aug. 26. The two are set for massive paydays after meeting inside a boxing ring. The fight airs live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Submission Radio recently interviewed Mayweather’s assistant trainer Nate Jones. A big concern of Jones is whether or not McGregor will get so frustrated that he’ll pull some antics such as throwing a kick (via MMAMania.com):

“One way I can see the fight ending is Floyd outboxing him, beating the crap out of him. Another way I’m gonna be concerned about is when Floyd gets to a point where he frustrates him too much, McGregor’s gonna do something crazy. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. He’s 40 years old, McGregor has crazy weird power and he’s got weird shots from weird angles. I’m worried about that. But for my prediction in the fight, is Floyd either confusing him and frustrating him and stopping him in the later rounds or Floyd outboxing him or he doing something stupid and losing the fight. That’s my prediction.”

“Notorious” could face a major lawsuit should he throw kicks or elbows in the fight.