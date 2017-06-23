Mayweather’s Assistant Trainer Worried McGregor’s ‘Gonna do Something Crazy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Floyd Mayweather’s assistant trainer is showing concern over potential antics from Conor McGregor.

For McGregor and Mayweather, there is no bigger fight than the one on Aug. 26. The two are set for massive paydays after meeting inside a boxing ring. The fight airs live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Submission Radio recently interviewed Mayweather’s assistant trainer Nate Jones. A big concern of Jones is whether or not McGregor will get so frustrated that he’ll pull some antics such as throwing a kick (via MMAMania.com):

“One way I can see the fight ending is Floyd outboxing him, beating the crap out of him. Another way I’m gonna be concerned about is when Floyd gets to a point where he frustrates him too much, McGregor’s gonna do something crazy. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. He’s 40 years old, McGregor has crazy weird power and he’s got weird shots from weird angles. I’m worried about that. But for my prediction in the fight, is Floyd either confusing him and frustrating him and stopping him in the later rounds or Floyd outboxing him or he doing something stupid and losing the fight. That’s my prediction.”

“Notorious” could face a major lawsuit should he throw kicks or elbows in the fight.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor is Eyeing UFC Fight in December

0
If Conor McGregor's coach is to be believed, then "Notorious" may be returning to the Octagon this December. McGregor is preparing for a massive "super...
Conor McGregor

Mayweather’s Assistant Trainer Worried McGregor’s ‘Gonna do Something Crazy’

0
Floyd Mayweather's assistant trainer is showing concern over potential antics from Conor McGregor. For McGregor and Mayweather, there is no bigger fight than the one...
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg Admits Having Difficulties Before Signing With Bellator

0
Things weren't exactly smooth sailing for Mike Goldberg before signing with Bellator. The long-time voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was axed somewhat abruptly...
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Bellator NYC/180 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

0
The Bellator NYC/180 weigh-ins have concluded. Tomorrow night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bellator 180 airs...
Brent Primus

Brent Primus Says He’s Visualized Michael Chandler Fight a Thousand Times

0
Brent Primus is confident that he will become the Bellator lightweight champion this Saturday night (June 24). Primus challenges Michael Chandler inside Madison Square Garden...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Takes Exception to Germaine de Randamie Comparisons

0
Michael Bisping isn't pleased with fans comparing him to Germaine de Randamie. Recently, de Randamie was stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight...
video

Debut for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Set

0
A total of five fights will take place on the premier of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. The program airs July 11 on UFC...
video

Legacy Fighting Alliance 14 Weigh-Ins Featuring Colbey Northcutt

0
Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, will make her MMA debut Friday night at Legacy Fighting Alliance 14. The main card...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Believes McGregor Will Fight Again After Facing Mayweather

0
Tyron Woodley feels Conor McGregor has at least one more fight in him after his showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Much has been made over the...
Conor McGregor

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Gives McGregor no Chance Against Mayweather

0
Anthony Joshua's promoter is a fan of Conor McGregor, but he gives him zero chance to defeat Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather...
Load more