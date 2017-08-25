Mayweather’s Father May Not be in His Corner Tomorrow Night

By
Adam Haynes
-

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has alluded to a fall out with his son on the eve of the fighter’s historic bout with Conor McGregor

Mayweather Sr. told Ariel Helwani on a special edition of The MMA Hour on Friday that he was uncertain whether he will corner his son on the most lucrative bout of his career:

“Right now, it’s nothing major,” Mayweather Sr. said in response to questions regarding a fallout. “We will see. Because I feel like I should be in the corner, as well. What went on is I happened to be away from the gym when everything started. Nobody let me know anything.”

“I should be the first [cornerman],” Floyd Sr. said. “But I don’t know. I’m just gonna see. I’m just gonna be honest with you, man. I don’t know what’s going on. First, when I was gone, I had went back to Michigan, I think it was, to check on my mother and stuff. And then just to me that, I came back, all them guys been with him. We’re gonna see. I’m just gonna see.”

