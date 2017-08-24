McGregor at Risk of ‘Illegal’ IV Intake in Weight Struggles, Claims Mayweather

By
Adam Haynes
-
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims that a ‘source’ has informed him that Conor McGregor may be experiencing difficulty in cutting weight 

McGregor has never had problems in cutting weight as a professional Mixed Martial Artist, but if Mayweather is right, his first foray into boxing could come with a tricky start.

Citing a “strong source”, Mayweather claimed that McGregor is finding difficulty in making the 154-pound limit, which would certainly affect Saturday’s upcoming event:

“He better be trying to get his weight down, my weight is down,” Mayweather told MMA Fighting. “I know he’s over right now, what he weighs. What I was told, I do my homework, I’ve been hearing a lot about him getting IV bags. I don’t know if it’s true … rumors. He got seven IV bags. You know with the Nevada commission, that’s illegal.”

Given the fact that McGregor has never struggled to hit weight at 145, 155 or 170 pounds in the UFC, it would certainly be a surprise if he fails to hit the scales in less than immaculate shape in the final weigh in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

‘Cormier Didn’t Know he Had Fought Jones Following KO’ – “Big” John McCarthy

Daniel Cormier asked why his belt was being given to Jon Jones, such was the disorientation experienced following his devastating knockout loss at UFC...
Conor McGregor Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Says McGregor Has a ‘Great Chance’ of Beating Mayweather

Nate Diaz won't follow the crowd that believes Conor McGregor has no shot of beating Floyd Mayweather. Diaz is a well-known foe of McGregor's. The...
video

Floyd Mayweather Loses Cool & Threatens to “Put a Muzzle on Everybody”

In stark contrast to the loud and theatrical four-day press tour for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, last night's presser was noticeably quieter That was...
Tom Duquesnoy

Tom Duquesnoy vs Cody Stamann Added to UFC 216

French bantamweight and former BAMMA champion Tom Duquesnoy is the latest fighter set to appear at UFC 216 in Las Vegas later this year....

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Place Possibly His “Biggest Ever” Bet on Himself Saturday

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, the boxing superfight that has been the talk of the combat sports world for months, finally arrives Saturday....
Load more