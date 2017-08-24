McGregor at Risk of ‘Illegal’ IV Intake in Weight Struggles, Claims Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims that a ‘source’ has informed him that Conor McGregor may be experiencing difficulty in cutting weight

McGregor has never had problems in cutting weight as a professional Mixed Martial Artist, but if Mayweather is right, his first foray into boxing could come with a tricky start.

Citing a “strong source”, Mayweather claimed that McGregor is finding difficulty in making the 154-pound limit, which would certainly affect Saturday’s upcoming event:

“He better be trying to get his weight down, my weight is down,” Mayweather told MMA Fighting. “I know he’s over right now, what he weighs. What I was told, I do my homework, I’ve been hearing a lot about him getting IV bags. I don’t know if it’s true … rumors. He got seven IV bags. You know with the Nevada commission, that’s illegal.”

Given the fact that McGregor has never struggled to hit weight at 145, 155 or 170 pounds in the UFC, it would certainly be a surprise if he fails to hit the scales in less than immaculate shape in the final weigh in.