Conor McGregor The Brand: UFC Star ‘Trademarks’ Name and Sobriquet

Conor McGregor follows in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey in trademarking his name.

ESPN confirms that UFC lightweight champion and global superstar McGregor has allegedly worked through the motions to trademark his name as a brand for numerous products and endorsements including video games, books, restaurants, clothing and health and fitness clubs.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment apparently filed trademark requests for ‘Conor McGregor’ as well as ‘The Notorious’ with the U.S Patent and Trademark office. It was reported that similar efforts had been made in McGregor’s home country of Ireland in 2016.

McGregor now joins UFC’s fallen angel Ronda Rousey in applying for trademarks in order to capitalize on their immense fame and notoriety.

Rousey, who is currently at a career crossroads following her loss to female bantamweight Amanda Nunes in December, filed additional requests for her infamous phrase ‘do nothing b**ches’ as well as ‘FTA’, which stands for ‘ f**k them all’.

McGregor (who is certainly the most quotable MMA star of all time) will have a catalogue of phrases, quotes and memorable insults which he could easily move to copyright should he wish.

(Don’t tell Jeremy Stephens), but you can relive some of the Irishman’s greatest hits (and wits) in the compilation video below: