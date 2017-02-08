McGregor’s First Irish Public Appearance Since UFC 205 Will Not Come Cheap

McGregor reportedly to make an appearance at a ‘Q&A” in Dublin next week.

The good news is fans will have the opportunity to see Conor McGregor in his first public appearance since capturing the UFC lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez, and making history by becoming the first UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes, simultaneously.

The bad news for those aiming to get closer to McGregor is that they will need to dig deep in order to meet the €104 (approximately $111) ticket price. Included in the “Q&A” session, however, is a four-course dinner Dublin’s Red Cow Hotel in McGregor’s one-time residence of Lucan, Dublin next Friday.Tickets are limited to eight per booking and come with an 18+ rating.

While this is the first time McGregor has announced an event of this kind in Ireland, British fans of “The Notorious” attended a “meet and greet” in Manchester in January, where the global superstar charged fans as much as €300 for pictures with him.

McGregor’s last fight was the second round stoppage of former champion Eddie Alverez for the UFC Lightweight Championship on Nov. 12 at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, NY. The Dubliner is a polarizing figure in his home country, with many opposed to his brash attitude and braggadocio persona. Despite detractors, McGregor is still hugely popular in Ireland.

UFC officials announced in November that McGregor had vacated the Featherweight Championship, which was then awarded to former champion José Aldo. This effectively ended the short reign of the Dubliner as an active two-weight world champion. The man who took the belt from Aldo had never defended the 145-pound strap but is expected to defend the lightweight strap and face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at some point later this year. UFC 209 will feature the top-two ranked pretenders to the 28-year-old’s throne, but with a mooted return sometime in September and a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather on the cards, nothing is certain in the world of the 155-pound champion. Nothing, except income of course.