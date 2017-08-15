McGregor: I’m Struggling to Give Mayweather Two Rounds With Eight-Ounce Gloves

Conor McGregor believes he’ll finish Floyd Mayweather inside two rounds if both men wear eight-ounce gloves.

The “Notorious” one is set to do battle with “Money” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. McGregor initially agreed to fight with 10-ounce gloves on, but Mayweather’s team recently inquired about both men wearing eight-ounce gloves.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) is looking into the matter and will reach a decision soon. Speaking to the media, McGregor talked about Mayweather’s chances if the glove size is changed (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’ve got so many first-round finishes. With eight-ounces, I’m struggling to give him two rounds, and that’s the God’s honest truth. The only reason I maybe give him two rounds is, because, in this game the referee stops me from pounding his head into the canvas, and he has ten seconds to recover. That’s the only reason he might get to the second round.”