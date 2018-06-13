McGregor Legal Situation “Not Too Serious,” Says Experts; 2018 UFC Return Possible

It looks like Conor McGregor’s legal issues stemming from the dolly-through-the-bus incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York following a UFC press conference event.

As noted, “The Notorious” one is due in court on June 14th, as he faces three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor commented on the court date via social media, noting that he is going to be flying out to New York to face the charges on Tuesday, ahead of the court date on Thursday.

Congrats @CianCowley from the cells to the stadiums. Not a scratch. They done nothing.

Jet leaves Tuesday my brother have a good one #Animal pic.twitter.com/FUX8gllmDx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 9, 2018

It’s worth noting, however, that according to a Business Insider report, legal experts do not see a stringent punishment.

William Kephart, a former prosecutor in Long Island, told USA Today that the McGregor legal situation is “just a run-of-the-mill case.”

Additionally, Steven Raiser, another former New York prosecutor, told the same media outlet that the charges are “not too serious.” He added that, “The good news for McGregor is that the most serious charge is the property damage charge. With no prior criminal history, this will be reduced as part of a plea.”

If the former N.Y. prosecutors are correct, McGregor would be legally eligible to return to the Octagon in late 2018, which of course, would make the highly-anticipated showdown against UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov a possibility if negotiations are successful.

