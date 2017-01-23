John Kavanagh: McGregor Boxing Mayweather Would “Almost be Like a Break”

Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather has been a consistent source of interest and frustration since reports emerged early last year of a potential fight.

Like it or not, talk and rumors are not going to away any time soon. This is further evidenced when someone close to either fighter makes a statement which doesn’t entirely rule a bout out between UFC’s brightest and one of boxing’s greatest ever.

As previously reported, UFC president Dana White’s offer to Mayweather of $25m in addition to a cut of the pay-per-view to fight McGregor intensified speculation of a bout; “Money” swiftly ridiculed the offer, and things died down a little as a result. The Irishman has certainly been the quieter of the two in recent times, with Mayweather having the last word via Twitter last week.

McGregor has spoken about wanting the fight in the past, and has not yet completely ruled out what would be the biggest spectacle in combat sports in history. The factor of the huge amounts of money is more than enough of an appeal for both men to square off.Should the unlikely fight materialize, SBG’s head honcho John Kavanagh would be a part of the preparations, although with no considerable boxing pedigree, McGregor will undoubtedly require the tact and skill of established boxing trainers.

Speaking with StarSport, Kavanagh has confirmed the likely fundamentals involved in McGregor’s preparations:

“Ireland has a great boxing tradition, and we have a great relationship with some of the pro boxing gyms in Ireland. “Steve CoLLINS is a friend of the gym; he’s in and out of the gym. his brother, Pascal Collins, runs a gym close by that Conor sometimes goes to spar in.

“it would actually almost feel like a break for us because we wouldn’t have to keep up the other skill sets. “In mixed martial arts your trying to work on seven or eight different skill sets. Whereas in boxing, it’s one…it’s just boxing. “It’d almost be like a break to only have to work on one and not work on everything.”

While the PR machine churns out story upon story, likelihood of seeing the Dubliner square off against the 49-0 Mayweather is slim.