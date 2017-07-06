McGregor-Mayweather Tour Begins in Los Angeles at Staples Center

The first stop on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather tour has been announced.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will engage in a “super fight” live on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be a 12-round boxing match.

In the buildup to the fight, “Notorious” and “Money” will take part in press conferences. The first one takes place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The presser will be held on July 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available tomorrow (July 7) at 3 p.m. ET.

