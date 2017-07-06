McGregor-Mayweather Tour Begins in Los Angeles at Staples Center

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Michael Reaves /Getty Images

The first stop on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather tour has been announced.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will engage in a “super fight” live on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be a 12-round boxing match.

In the buildup to the fight, “Notorious” and “Money” will take part in press conferences. The first one takes place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The presser will be held on July 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available tomorrow (July 7) at 3 p.m. ET.

Peep the official tweet below:

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

McGregor-Mayweather Tour Begins in Los Angeles at Staples Center

0
The first stop on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather tour has been announced. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will engage in a "super...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Says he Can Take Down Demian Maia on His Terms

0
Tyron Woodley doesn't sound too concerned with Demian Maia's game plan. Woodley will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title on the line against...
EA Sports UFC 2video

Video: UFC 213’s Co-Main Event Gets EA Sports UFC 2 Simulation Treatment

0
Before Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker do battle, a simulation via EA Sports UFC 2 has been released. EA Sports UFC 2 is a video...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Cris Cyborg Wouldn’t Mind Fighting Holly Holm After UFC 214

0
Cris Cyborg is willing to throw down with Holly Holm. On July 29, Cyborg will take on Tonya Evinger for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Plans on Putting Amanda Nunes in Her Place

0
Valentina Shevchenko is ready to put the talking behind her. She'll challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title this Saturday...
Load more