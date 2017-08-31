McGregor Says Diaz Must Face Him at Lightweight For Rubber Match

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is willing to face Nate Diaz for a third time, but it has to be at lightweight.

McGregor is coming off a “Money Fight” against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor suffered a 10th round TKO loss to “Money” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many are now wondering what the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder’s next move will be.

BBC News Northern Ireland recently asked about a potential trilogy fight with Diaz. McGregor said it would have to be contested in the 155-pound division (via Bloody Elbow):

“One hundred percent. I’m the 155-pound champion, I’ve faced him at 170, he beat me. Then I rematched him at 170, I beat him. Now I’m the 155-pound world champion, if he wants that fight, he must come down. That’s a fair trade. I didn’t ask for the rematch at a lower weight, I asked for the rematch at the exact same weight. I thought that was a fair play move on my half, and then I came in and I won. So now, I won that, then I won the 155-pound title after that. If he wants to fight, he’s got to make that 155-pound limit.”

Diaz submitted “Notorious” back at UFC 196. McGregor took the rematch via majority decision at UFC 202.

