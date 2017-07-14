McGregor Warns Mayweather’s ‘Juiceheads’ Not to Swarm Him in London

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor isn’t thrilled about what went down at the Brooklyn Press conference last night (July 13).

While McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have been animated, yet self-controlled at the first two press conference, night three provided hostility. At one point during “Money’s” speech, he said “form Voltron” and his team swarmed McGregor and his team. No punches were thrown, but the animosity was at a fever pitch.

Speaking to the media after the conference, “Notorious” warned Mayweather’s group to not pull anything in today’s (July 14) press conference in London, England (via MMAFighting.com):

“Juicehead fools. I don’t know, man. I didn’t even see them until they were on top of me. I was like, ‘what?’ and then everybody was pushing and shoving. But, handbags, we call that back where I come from. It means it’s nothing, it’s just handbags. It’s just a term we use.”

McGregor said the punishment won’t just be dished out by his team. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder said he’ll take matters into his own hands.

“We’re having a good time, but I’ll tell you what, if those f*cking juiceheads [do that again], I’ll slap the hell out of all of them. If something like that happens at the next one, something will have to happen.”

