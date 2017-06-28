McGregor’s Manager Feels Fight With Mayweather Goes Beyond Money

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Perhaps it’s not all about the money with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

That’s if you believe McGregor’s manager Audie Attar. It’s easy to see why McGregor vs. Mayweather was booked. Despite being in different combat sports, both men have significant drawing power.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Attar said there’s more to the Aug. 26 “super fight” than money:

“I’ll tell you, I think what fueled it for both is the competition. It’s initial banter, it went back and forth, then it’s like, ‘I could school you. I could school you.’ Naturally, when economics start to play into it and the fans want to see the fight, yeah, that’s a big part of it. But I would say it starts with the purity of competition. People really lose sight of that. These guys wouldn’t go in there if it wasn’t a challenge for one another in their own respective ways. So they’re each looking at this as a true competition, and they’re the ultimate competitor.”

