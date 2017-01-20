Garreth McLellan Announced as Paulo Henrique Costa’s UFC Debut

A new opponent has been announced for the UFC debut of Paulo Henrique Costa UFC Fight Night 106.

The UFC announced today that Costa will meet meet Garreth McLellan, rather than the previously announced Alex Nicholson at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil.

At time of writing, no official reason has been provided for the change.

McLellan signed with the UFC in 2015, following a stint with EFC Africa. The 35-year-old South African’s UFC record is a modest 1-3 in the world’s top MMA promotion, and will be take responsibility for welcoming the roster’s new middleweight to the world’s major MMA franchise. Costa turned pro in 2012, and began his professional career in his homeland with Brazilian promotions Jungle Fight & Face to Face.

Costa, known as “Borrachinha” is 25 years old, and boasts an impressive record of 8 wins with 7 KOs and 1 submission, with all finishes coming in the first round.

UFC Fight Night 106 has yet to be completely finalised, however the latest announcements and updates are posted below:

Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush

Mauricio Rua vs. Gian Villante

Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Garreth McLellan

Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau

Josh Burkman vs. Michel Prazeres