Medical Suspensions: McGregor Sits 60 Days After TKO Loss to Mayweather

Now that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor has wrapped up, medical suspensions have rolled out.

McGregor was finished by Mayweather in the 10th round of a fight that many felt exceeded expectations. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion will now sit for at least 60 days.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) released medical suspensions for the full Aug. 26 card. See them below:

Conor McGregor: Suspended until Oct. 26, no contact until Oct. 11

Nathan Cleverly: Suspended until Oct. 11, no contact until Sept. 26

Thomas Dulorme: Suspended until Sept. 26, no contact until Sept. 17

Juan Heraldez: Requires x-ray of left hand, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Feb. 23, 2018; minimum suspension of no contest until Oct. 11, no contact until Sept. 26

Jose Miguel Borrego: Requires MRI on left knee within 10 days, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Feb. 23, 2018; minimum suspension of no contest until Sept. 26, no contact until Sept. 17

Kevin Newman: Suspended until Oct. 11, no contact until Sept. 26