Megan Anderson Breaks Down How She’ll Beat Holly Holm

Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson is set for the biggest fight thus far in her pro-MMA career.

She is booked to fight former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the main card portion of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Anderson is on a four fight winning streak and this bout will mark her promotional debut with the UFC.

Despite the fact that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion didn’t capture the women’s featherweight title from Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219, she is pressing forward.



As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.

Anderson recently did an interview with Submission Radio to promote this upcoming fight. In this interview, she broke down why she feels she matches up with Holm.

“I think I match up pretty well,” Anderson said of the upcoming bout against Holm (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “I think they’re gonna be very surprised at the changes in my game. And I think Holly is a very skilled athlete and she’s been doing this for a really long time and I can see where people who don’t know about Invicta or haven’t watched a lot of women’s MMA outside of UFC may not know who I am so they kind of jump to the conclusion, ‘Oh, she’s not as tough as Holly, she’s gonna be out-boxed or out this.’

“Well, I’m like, this isn’t a boxing match, this is MMA, this is Mixed Martial Arts, this isn’t one discipline. And Holly tends to really only just fight one discipline when it comes to her fights that I’ve watched in the cage, and that’s where I’m different.

I incorporate everything into my game, and people just haven’t seen that yet, and that’s something that we’re really excited to really show, that I’m not just a striker, that my ground game, my grappling is up there as well, and I see me matching up really well with Holly. I’m a lot bigger than her, I’m gonna be a lot stronger, I’m gonna be a lot longer and I’m just excited to showcase that.”

“You know, A: she’s fought Holly before. She’s fought her and she’s beat her, she knows she can beat her again. I’m unfamiliar territory for Cris. She hasn’t fought me. I’m young and up and coming. I’m improving with every fight, I’m getting better, I’m coming into my prime. I’m a big threat to her, so of course she’s going to say she thinks that the UFC is trying to set up a Holly rematch.

I’ve been underestimated and the least experienced in every single one of my fights, so what’s new? If experience won fights then I’d be on a losing streak, but I’m not (laughs).”

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

