Megan Anderson Calls Out Cris Cyborg Following UFC 222 Win

Megan Anderson kept a close eye on one top bout that took place on the main card of UFC 222.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s (March 3, 2018) UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cris Cyborg successfully retained her UFC women’s featherweight title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya by picking up a TKO win in the first round.

If you recall, the Las Vegas promotion attempted to book this fight before. Anderson was briefly scheduled to fight Cyborg at UFC 214 in July.

However, the fight never took place as Anderson was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed personal issue.

Now, it appears that a champion vs. champion clash between Cyborg and UFC women’s bantamweight bout Amanda Nunes is just a matter of time from being made official if it was up to the UFC women’s featherweight champion as well as its President, Dana White.

Both White and Cyborg went on record after UFC 222 that they both want to make a fight against Nunes happen.

If it was up to Anderson, she would be fighting Cyborg next. She took to her official Twitter account and wrote the following:

“Congrats Cris on your win tonight 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@ufc Can we do this now??? Featherweight vs. Featherweight?? #ufc222.”

Nunes recently said that the idea of fighting Cyborg was no personal, but she would be open to the fight. Time will tell whether the promotion books Cyborg vs. Nunes or Cyborg vs. Anderson next.

