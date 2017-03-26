Megan Anderson Crowned Undisputed Invicta FC Featherweight Champion

Megan Anderson can now call herself the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion.

Back in Jan. 2017, Anderson finished Charmaine Tweet in the second round to capture the interim Invicta FC featherweight title. Cris Cyborg was the 145-pound title holder, but she was signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and her run with Invicta FC was bound to come to an end.

Last night (March 25) the promotion announced that Anderson is now recognized as the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion. Cyborg is likely to compete for the UFC women’s 145-pound gold in her next fight against champion Germaine de Randamie.

This leaves Anderson to rule the roost in Invicta FC’s featherweight division. During the Invicta FC 22 live stream, Anderson commented on becoming the undisputed title holder. She said she feels the title should’ve been up for grabs once Cyborg signed with the UFC, but she’s happy with the announcement (via MMAJunkie.com):