Megan Anderson Crowned Undisputed Invicta FC Featherweight Champion

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Invicta FC

Megan Anderson can now call herself the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion.

Back in Jan. 2017, Anderson finished Charmaine Tweet in the second round to capture the interim Invicta FC featherweight title. Cris Cyborg was the 145-pound title holder, but she was signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and her run with Invicta FC was bound to come to an end.

Last night (March 25) the promotion announced that Anderson is now recognized as the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion. Cyborg is likely to compete for the UFC women’s 145-pound gold in her next fight against champion Germaine de Randamie.

This leaves Anderson to rule the roost in Invicta FC’s featherweight division. During the Invicta FC 22 live stream, Anderson commented on becoming the undisputed title holder. She said she feels the title should’ve been up for grabs once Cyborg signed with the UFC, but she’s happy with the announcement (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m definitely excited. I think it needed to happen when Cris moved to the UFC, but I’m glad that it’s happened now and it’s all cleared up. As soon as they’ll have me. I’d love to get back in and fight again, hopefully soon. That’s up to the team here at Invicta and what they want next for me.”

LATEST NEWS

Megan Anderson Crowned Undisputed Invicta FC Featherweight Champion

0
Megan Anderson can now call herself the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion. Back in Jan. 2017, Anderson finished Charmaine Tweet in the second round to...
UFC 210

Misha Cirkunov Picks Daniel Cormier to Edge Out Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in Close Contest

0
Misha Cirkunov may very well one day be in line to challenge for the title which will be contested by Daniel Cormier and Anthony...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader: ‘I Don’t Think Too Many People Can B*tch About’ Immediate Title Shot

0
Ryan Bader doesn't believe many people would take issue with him getting an immediate shot at the Bellator light heavyweight title. A title bout between...
video

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to The Latest Conor McGregor Trash Talk

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. addresses comments made by Conor McGregor, in which the Irishman promises to knock out the boxing legend. "TBE", or "The Best Ever" for...
Reza Madadi

Reza Madadi Eyeing Retirement Fight in Stockholm

0
The end appears to be near for Reza Madadi's professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With 19 professional MMA bouts and a record of 14-5,...