Megan Anderson Discusses The State of UFC Women's Featherweight Division

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Megan Anderson
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Megan Anderson has given her take on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) women’s featherweight division.

Anderson will battle Cris Cyborg for the vacant women’s 145-pound gold on July 29. The two are set to compete in the co-main event of UFC 214. The action takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Anderson said there is indeed enough talent to fill the women’s featherweight division:

“You have 3-0 strawweights in the UFC – you can have 3-0 featherweights in the UFC. Why is it any different? Just because there are maybe fewer girls? You have girls in the UFC [in the strawweight division] who haven’t even had five pro fights yet. There are featherweights out there who have had a similar amount of fights or more. The depth is there. You can’t say that myself or someone like Charmaine Tweet isn’t deserving of a UFC contract over someone who’s had two fights.”

Anderson then went on to say that records aren’t as important as bringing in fresh talent.

“I think they should sign as many featherweights as they can, regardless of of their record. You need fighters in a division. Why not sign them all like you did with strawweights?”

